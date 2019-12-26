Aug. 24, 1970-Dec. 22, 2019
MASON CITY -- Carrie Ann Niles, 49, of 1653 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mercy One North Iowa hospital.
Funeral services for Carrie will be held 10:30 Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Lavrenz. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Sunday at Fullerton Funeral Home 123 2nd ST SE. Mason City and gain one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Carrie A. Niles Memorial Fund.
Carrie Was born on August 24, 1970 in Iowa City the daughter of Carl A. and Anna Clara “Groven” Niles. She graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1991.
She was employed at Affordables sorting and marking all the donations that arrived. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran church where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a great volunteer who included walking dogs at the Humane Society, working with the Bethlehem Child Care program, attending the Sarah Circle at church, and helping others with their yardwork. She also enjoyed "Judge Judy," "Wheel of Fortune" and other television shows. She also had several dogs that she loved including Zena and Molly.
Carrie is survived by her mother, Anna of Mason City, and was preceded in death by her father, Carl, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com. Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
