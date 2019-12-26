Aug. 24, 1970-Dec. 22, 2019

MASON CITY -- Carrie Ann Niles, 49, of 1653 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mercy One North Iowa hospital.

Funeral services for Carrie will be held 10:30 Monday, December 30, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N. Delaware Ave., Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Lavrenz. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 pm Sunday at Fullerton Funeral Home 123 2nd ST SE. Mason City and gain one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Carrie A. Niles Memorial Fund.

Carrie Was born on August 24, 1970 in Iowa City the daughter of Carl A. and Anna Clara “Groven” Niles. She graduated from Mason City High School with the class of 1991.