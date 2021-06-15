Carolyn T. Summers

October 27, 1936-June 12, 2021

BELMOND-Carolyn T. Summers, 84, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for Carolyn Summers will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Carolyn was born on October 27, 1936, the fifth child to John & Grace Jones. During her first year, she was not expected to survive, but she did. She grew up to be a strong woman, and on March 27, 1953, she married Robert Summers and was blessed with five children: Antoinette (Toni), Linda, Duane, Richard and Mitchell.

They traveled whenever possible and enjoyed many trips on their motorcycle. In later years, they went river rafting, went sky high in a hot air balloon and traveled to Las Vegas. They took their first cruise to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary with a trip to the Bahamas. They enjoyed several more cruises with family and friends.