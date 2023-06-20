Carolyn Marie Harrison

August 19, 1945-June 14, 2023

MASON CITY-Carolyn Marie Harrison, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Mercy One Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Evangelical Free Church in Mason City. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Flowers may be delivered to Grace Evangelical Free Church. Memorial Gifts may be given online at https://www.gracemc.org/give or mailed to: Grace Church 440 N. Illinois Ave., Mason City, IA 50401. Online condolences may be left at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn Marie Harrison was born August 19, 1945, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Esther Wilfawn Buck, adopted and raised by Alva "Buck" LeRoy Worrell and Beaulah Lovell (Cooksey) Worrell, their only child. Carolyn grew up and attended school in Bloomfield, Iowa. She moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where she met and was united in marriage to Donald Wayne Harrison on April 21, 1965. They had two children, Julia Lynn Harrison, 1966, and Lance Douglas Harrison, 1969. While raising children, Carolyn studied and obtained her High School Diploma from South Tama County Community High School in 1970.

Carolyn worked at many jobs, including the University Hospital and the Student Union in Iowa City, Iowa, a flower shop in Charles City, Iowa, Herricks Refrigeration and John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa, and alongside her husband at their family business, Harrison Photography in Mason City, Iowa. Carolyn was an avid gardener and bird watcher and enjoyed spending time planting and taking care of flowers, feeding the birds, and volunteering at Lime Creek Nature Center. She was very artistic and was known for her elaborate, homemade greeting cards. Carolyn adored spending time with her grandchildren, who all have fond memories of cooking and doing arts and crafts with Grandma. Carolyn was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church in Mason City and enjoyed many friendships there. Carolyn loved all people, especially children. She quietly cared for and supported everyone around her, sharing the grace and love of God with all whose lives she touched.

Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Wayne Harrison of Mason City, Iowa, daughter Julia (Doug) Mogensen of Odebolt, Iowa, and son Lance (Cassandra) Harrison of Mason City, Iowa, Grandchildren Andrew & Maggie Harrison, Annalise & Marshall Mogensen, and Niklas & Thea Howell, Sisters and Brothers-in-law Ken and Linda (Harrison) Miller, and Dale and Charlotte (Harrison) Katcher, and several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Beaulah Worrell and her mother and father-in-law Lewis and Opal Harrison.