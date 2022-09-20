 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn Kincaid Sullivan

  • 0

Carolyn Kincaid Sullivan

January 11, 1936-September 14, 2022

Carolyn Kincaid Sullivan, 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Plattsburg, MO.

She was married to Richard Sullivan, former city editor of the Mason City Globe Gazette. They lived several years in Mason City, where they raised four children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Mark Gard.

She is survived by her four children, Steve, Sally Gard, Rick (Marni) and Michael; four grandchildren, Jordon, Brittany, Harry and Madeline; and four great-grandchildren, Landon, Brendon, Lux and Milo.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News