Carolyn Kincaid Sullivan
January 11, 1936-September 14, 2022
Carolyn Kincaid Sullivan, 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Plattsburg, MO.
She was married to Richard Sullivan, former city editor of the Mason City Globe Gazette. They lived several years in Mason City, where they raised four children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son-in-law, Mark Gard.
She is survived by her four children, Steve, Sally Gard, Rick (Marni) and Michael; four grandchildren, Jordon, Brittany, Harry and Madeline; and four great-grandchildren, Landon, Brendon, Lux and Milo.