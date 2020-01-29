Carolyn Kay Martin
December 6, 1947 - January 23, 2020
GREENE – Carolyn Kay Martin, 72, of Greeley, CO, formerly of Garner, IA, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Banner Hospice in Greeley.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 324 E. Traer St., Greene, with Rev. Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.
Carolyn was born December 6, 1947, the daughter of John Everett and Lela Marie (Smith) Menken in Charles City, IA. She grew up in Dumont and graduated from Dumont High School in 1966, as salutatorian of her class. She later graduated from Hamilton Business College in 1967, in Mason City.
Carolyn began her career in business at Interstate Power in Greene, where she worked for over 10 years. She then moved to Garner where she was a homemaker, raising her sons. Carolyn later returned to work as the City Clerk for the Town of Garner. She spent her remaining years in Colorado with her sons and grandchildren.
Carolyn enjoyed crocheting, cooking, completing puzzles, reading, and listening to music. She also like to watch football, go for walks outside, and most of all, loved spending time with her grandchildren.
While living in Colorado, she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Greeley.
Carolyn is survived by, two children Jeff (Melissa) of Greeley, CO and Tim (Tiffani) of Johnstown, CO; four grandchildren, Aidan, Brody, Lela, and Avelina; sister, Evelyn (Bob) Fink of Hampton, IA; four brothers, Don (Marie) Menken of Indianola, IA, Gordon (Shirley) Menken of Jefferson City, MO, Martin (Karen) Menken of Rockwell, IA, Douglas (Val) Menken of Dumont, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lela Menken; two brothers, James Menken and Francis Menken; and a sister in infancy.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
