Carolyn K. Smith

May 15, 1944-December 16, 2021

WODEN-Carolyn K. Smith, 77, of Woden, died December 16, 2021, at the Sheffield Care Facility.

Per Carolyn's wishes, her body was cremated and Carolyn requested no visitation or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and friends when the weather is warm and the fish are biting.

Carolyn was born May 15, 1944 on a farm north of Rudd, IA to Robert and Doris (Kuhlmeier) Norby. Carolyn graduated from Rockford High School in 1962. On September 8, 1962 Carolyn married Tom Smith. To this union was born two daughters, Roxanne and Heidi.

Together, Carolyn and Tom operated Tom Smith Electric for several years in Rudd. Later, they moved to Centerville, Iowa where Tom and partners operated Centerville Electric. After returning in 2006 to Northern Iowa, Carolyn and Tom made their home in Woden, Iowa.

Carolyn and Tom were avid fishermen and shared their love for the sport and knowledge with their children and grandchildren. It was always a treat for the grandkids to stay with grandpa and grandma to go fishing. She always looked forward to a trip to the casino.

Surviving are her daughters, Roxanne (Travis) Stohr of Woden and Heidi (Dennis) Maertens of Clear Lake; grandsons, Cody (Brittany) Marzen of Greene, Lee Marzen and fiancé Kelsey Larsen of Mason City, Chase (Maranda) Stohr of Shell Rock and Chance Stohr of Owatonna, MN; great-grandchildren, Mahayla Marzen, Boston Marzen, Cailynn Marzen and Carver Marzen; sister, Barb (Toby) Annema of Woden; brother, Bill (Vickie) Norby of Rudd; sister-in-law, Mary Norby of California; sister-in-law, Linda Quackenbusch of Ventura and brother-in-law, Max (Lori) Smith of Ventura.

She was proceeded in death by husband Tom; parents, Robert and Doris Norby; brother, Ron Norby; father and mother-in law, Ray and Dorothy Smith; and last but not least Tom and Carolyn's beloved dog Sam.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Sheffield Care Center and Care Initiatives Hospice for their compassionate care towards Carolyn.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.