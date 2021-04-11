Carolyn “Joyce” Konigsmark

Joyce was born on September 8, 1932 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Rev. Dr. Harry G. and Janet (Grimes) Schwegler. Her father volunteered to become a chaplain overseas for almost four years during WWII and also served several churches across the country, thus the family moved many times and she attended numerous schools. She was thrilled to spend two years at one school- her junior and senior years at McKinley High School in Cedar Rapids, IA- where she met her future husband Herb, became a cheerleader, and was selected as a Homecoming Queen candidate, proudly graduating in 1950. She attended Carthage College in Carthage, IL, where she was employed as a secretary to the Dean of the college. She and Herb were married June 22, 1952 at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, with her father officiating the service. After college, Herb was drafted during the Korean War conflict. Joyce and newborn daughter Cindy moved to San Antonio to be closer to Ft. Sam Houston. Son Ken would soon join the family. After Herb was discharged from the Army, he began his teaching and coaching career in Ayrshire, IA. Kathy was born during this time. The family moved to Forest City when Herb accepted a teaching and coaching job with the school district. To their surprise and delight, twins Keith and Kirk were born in Forest City, which completed the family. Joyce worked as a very busy, dedicated, and wonderful mother to five young children, who were born within a six year span. In 1967, North Iowa Community College (NIACC) reached out to Herb to become a teacher and head men's basketball coach. The family then moved and settled in Mason City, where Joyce continued to live for over fifty years. Herb passed away in 2006.