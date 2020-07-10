× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Johnson

(1948-2020)

Carolyn (Karol) Johnson, 72 from Thornton, Iowa passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Carol grew up in Belmond Iowa where she attended school and remained in the area for her entire life.

Carol was well known for the porcelain dolls that she and several others created in her doll shop at Meservey, Iowa. Although she retired doll making in early 2000, her hands were rarely idle. She was never the type to hold back whether it be her opinion or the need to put on her work boots to help wrangle the cattle that broke through the fence back home.

She had a lifelong passion for cooking, painting, sewing, quilting, along with many other creative and artistic works that added beauty and color to the world. She also enjoyed traveling, museums, rock collecting, and was never one to pass up riding the newest, highest, and fastest roller coaster being built, or the occasional bungee jump.

Carol's presence lit up a room filling it with life and laughter, and her compassion for others was seen through her anonymous gifts to many local and national charities.