Carolyn Jean Hubbard
December 19, 1942 - July 26, 2019
MASON CITY - Carolyn Jean Hubbard, 76, of Mason City, Iowa, died on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Mason City. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Karen Young officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Elmwood- St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carolyn Hubbard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Carolyn was born on December 19, 1942 in Mason City to parents Kenneth and Dorothy (Potter) Lehmann. She was the second of four children.
Carolyn was united into marriage with Max Hubbard on December 17, 1961, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Mason City. To this union, two boys were born, Steven and Paul.
Carolyn worked part time for many years, but she focused on raising her family. In her free time, she loved to crochet, do puzzles, listen to music, going camping, and visiting with friends. She cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and the rest of her family, where she always made them her top priority. Carolyn also enjoyed being a “snow bird”, when she moved down to Edinburg, Texas for the winter for the past 11 years.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons, Steven (Lori) Hubbard and Paul (Stacey) Hubbard; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Aaron) Kuefler, Ashlyn Hubbard, Eryn Hubbard, Ethan Hubbard, Colin Hubbard, Avery Hubbard; brother, Fred (Ruth) Lehmann; sister-in-laws, Janet (John) McBride and Lois Lehmann; aunt, Ruth Norris; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Max; parents, brothers, Tom and Kevin; father and mother-in-law, Lynn and Lois Hubbard; and her beloved pet, Molly.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.