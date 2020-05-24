× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 7, 1936-May 21, 2020

NORA SPRINGS -- Carolyn Gaiser, 74 of Nora Springs, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the

family and friends of Carolyn's, her family will hold a celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to MELAS Research. This is near and dear to Carolyn's heart, as this was the disease that prematurely took her daughter's life.

Carolyn was born February 7, 1946 in Mason City, daughter of Henry and Edna (Lofing) Romig. She grew up in Mason City and attended McKinnley and Monroe Elementary Schools. She then attended and graduated from Nora Springs- Rock Falls High School, class of 1964. She worked as a Nurses Aid and was a homemaker for the majority of her life.

She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs.