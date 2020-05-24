February 7, 1936-May 21, 2020
NORA SPRINGS -- Carolyn Gaiser, 74 of Nora Springs, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Following the recommendations set forth by the CDC, as well as careful consideration for the
family and friends of Carolyn's, her family will hold a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to MELAS Research. This is near and dear to Carolyn's heart, as this was the disease that prematurely took her daughter's life.
Carolyn was born February 7, 1946 in Mason City, daughter of Henry and Edna (Lofing) Romig. She grew up in Mason City and attended McKinnley and Monroe Elementary Schools. She then attended and graduated from Nora Springs- Rock Falls High School, class of 1964. She worked as a Nurses Aid and was a homemaker for the majority of her life.
She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Nora Springs.
Carolyn found pleasure in cooking for her family, preparing for the family Christmas. She had an amazing gift of being able to play piano by ear, along with a beautiful singing voice. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Carolyn liked to keep in touch with family by writing letters to them. She was always welcoming and willing to host morning coffee in her home with her family and friends. Carolyn's great love for animals was shown through her special bond with her dogs. During the summer she enjoyed going to Clear Lake and being on the water.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.” This quote speaks true to Carolyn, she was a loving and devoted mother, aunt, grandma and friend. Carolyn was strong, compassionate and remarkably nurturing. Her legacy will live on through the memories and stories of her loved ones.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Shane (Erin) Fingalsen; father of Shane and Stephanie, James Fingalsen; granddaughter, Blake Fingalsen; two siblings, Mike (Wilma) Romig and Christy (Rick) Knapp; four nephews, Timmy McCord, Wesley (Melissa) Romig, Nathan (Kate) Romig, Nicholas Knapp and Alex Knapp; two nieces, Jennifer (Ben) Stark and Debra Leegette.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Edna Romig; daughter, Stephanie Fingalsen; husband, Gene Gaiser; sister, Pamela Turner and nephew, Ricky McCord.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, 641-749-2210; Colonialchapels.com
