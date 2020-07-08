Carolyn F. Skiye

Carolyn loved the roles she fulfilled as a wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She was a wonderful caregiver and relished times with her family. Carolyn and Gary looked forward to attending and supporting their children and grandchildren's' countless activities. They rarely missed a basketball, soccer, or other extra-curricular activity. Her grandchildren fondly recall Carolyn and Gary attending dozens of "Grandparents Days" at their schools. She was their number one cheerleader in all of life. Carolyn looked forward to relaxing on area lakes fishing along side Gary and often times they would take the kids or grandkids along and share their love of fishing.

She was an excellent cook and made most meals from scratch. Her mouthwatering homemade pies and other baked goods were always a treat. Her family also recalls her delicious beef and noodles and so many other kitchen delights. Grandkids were often lucky enough that Carolyn would share with them her culinary skills, techniques, and recipes. She loved to raise floral and vegetable gardens and had as many as five gardens going all at the same time. Of course much of the produce she raised was canned for future use. She was a great seamstress and had done quite a bit of sewing including making clothing for her family. She looked forward to a time of solitude browsing through her many home magazines or relaxing over an ice cold glass of tea on the deck. She was very much a lady who loved and felt great peace in her home, who was very humble and modest. Her family also reflects upon her often times sharing her love in caring for rescue cats over the years.