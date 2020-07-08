Carolyn F. Skiye
(1945-2020)
BELMOND, IA - Carolyn F. (Cummings) Skiye, 74, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa, Mason City. Funeral service will be at 11 AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031, 1st Street S.E.. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8th, at the church from 5-8 PM and will continue one hour prior the the services at church Thursday. Memorials may be given in Carolyn's memory to her family or the donor's choice,
Carolyn Faye Cummings, the daughter of Roy and Lenora "Jo" (Wicker) Cummings, was born September 25, 1945, in Runnells, IA. She had an identical twin sister, Marilyn. Soon after she moved with her family to Marquisville, IA, where she attended kindergarten. They later moved to Crystal Lake, IA, where she attended schools and played girls softball. After living in Crystal Lake for 7 years the family moved to Belmond, IA. At that time Belmond Community Schools did not offer girls sports programs, so her sports career concluded. Carolyn graduated from Belmond High School.
Carolyn enjoyed time spent at area roller rinks and especially looked forward to excursions to the roller rink at Lake Cornelia, where she met her future husband and life partner, Gary Skiye. The two were united in marriage on May 26, 1963. Following their marriage they lived in the Lake Cornelia area for a time before moving into Belmond. Carolyn and Gary's union brought four wonderful children into their lives including three daughters: Angela, Paula, and Jennifer, and a son, Daniel.
They raised their family in Belmond and spent 57 years together enjoying their life journeys together.
Carolyn loved the roles she fulfilled as a wife, mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She was a wonderful caregiver and relished times with her family. Carolyn and Gary looked forward to attending and supporting their children and grandchildren's' countless activities. They rarely missed a basketball, soccer, or other extra-curricular activity. Her grandchildren fondly recall Carolyn and Gary attending dozens of "Grandparents Days" at their schools. She was their number one cheerleader in all of life. Carolyn looked forward to relaxing on area lakes fishing along side Gary and often times they would take the kids or grandkids along and share their love of fishing.
She was an excellent cook and made most meals from scratch. Her mouthwatering homemade pies and other baked goods were always a treat. Her family also recalls her delicious beef and noodles and so many other kitchen delights. Grandkids were often lucky enough that Carolyn would share with them her culinary skills, techniques, and recipes. She loved to raise floral and vegetable gardens and had as many as five gardens going all at the same time. Of course much of the produce she raised was canned for future use. She was a great seamstress and had done quite a bit of sewing including making clothing for her family. She looked forward to a time of solitude browsing through her many home magazines or relaxing over an ice cold glass of tea on the deck. She was very much a lady who loved and felt great peace in her home, who was very humble and modest. Her family also reflects upon her often times sharing her love in caring for rescue cats over the years.
Carolyn always made sure that her kids were involved in the church and she had given of her time over the years to help with baked goods, or volunteer her time for UMW events or other church happenings. She looked forward to helping her family members with various projects, but in return when they would come to visit her and Gary, she would rather have them relax and visit than for them to return the favor.
Carolyn was a long time dedicated employee of Printing Services, Inc., in Belmond. She took her position and role as a supervisor in the composition area of the company very seriously. She retired after more than 37 years with the company in 2015.
She will be remembered by those who had the privilege of crossing in her 74 years life journey as a gentle, quiet lady, who had a quick wit, good sense of humor and boundless devotion to her family. She truly relished the simple things of life and never wanted to be fussed over or in the spotlight.
Her memory will be carried forward by her husband Gary Skiye, Belmond, IA,; daughters Angela Covington (Manuel Lerma), Alden, IA, and Paula Schnell (Randy Schnell), Clear Lake, IA, son Daniel Skiye, Mason City, IA, and a daughter Jennifer Headington (Jerry Headington), Pleasant Hill, IA; a sister Sharon Skrovig, Belmond, IA; 14 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lenora "Jo" Cummings, twin sister Marilyn Dillon, granddaughter Sarah Skiye, grandson Connor Skiye, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Skrovig and Duane Skiye, sisters-in-law, Marlene Hardy and Sandy Stokke, and nephews, Duane Martin and Rob Skiye.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com, 641-444-4474.
