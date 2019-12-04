Carolyn A. King
September 5, 1945 - December 2, 2019
Mason City - Carolyn A. King, 74, of Mason City, died on December 2, 2019, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 6, 2019, Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carolyn King. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Carolyn A. King was born on September 5, 1945, in Portland, Iowa to parents Clayton and Tilla (Ericksen) Quam. Carolyn attended Mason City High School and graduated in 1963. On February 23, 1964 she was united in marriage to Raleigh King at Trinity Lutheran Church. Between this union the couple had two children. She and Raleigh made Mason City their home, where she worked at Bergos Clothing Store, J.C. Penny's, McGladrey & Pullen and MercyOne Medical Center as a housekeeper, a job she truly enjoyed.
You have free articles remaining.
Carolyn had many joys in life, she was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, she enjoyed bowling, fishing, spending time at their cabin in St. Ansgar, playing cards, going to the casino, she also liked buying scratcher lotto tickets, she was playing Lucky's 7's one time and hit the grand prize of $7,777.00. She went on many fishing trips with the Lunker Fishing Club in Canada. She was a very family-oriented person who loved cooking for the holidays, dancing and spending quality time with her family and friends.
Carolyn is survived by her husband: Raleigh; children: Steven (Lisa) King, Raleigh (Connie) King Jr.; siblings: Lyle (Margaret) Quam, Betty Squier, Bob (Mary) Quam, Donna Cooper, Clayton Quam; grandchildren: Kayla Carr, Cody King, Marcus King, Casey King, Nolan Storlie; many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren; special family friend: John Schmall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Ivan (Deloris) Quam, LeVound (Otis) Bailey, Annette (Dan) Duray, John Quam; brothers in-law: Wendell Squier and Wayne Cooper.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.