KLEMME-Caroline "Carol" S. Hinman, 80, a longtime resident of Klemme, IA, and native of Milwaukee, Wisc., most recently a resident of Belle Haven Assisted Living-Belmond, IA, died, Monday, April 10, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Public funeral services will be Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Belmond, IA, at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at church on Friday. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. Livestream at 10:30 a.m., Friday on Andrews Funeral Home's Facebook page, just LIKE to view.