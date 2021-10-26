Carol (Menke) Madson

April 19, 1937-October 17, 2021

BRITT-Carol (Menke) Madson, 84, of Britt passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.

Rosary will be held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with visitation following until 7:00 PM, when the Scriptural Wake Service will begin. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Carol Ann Madson, the daughter of Alfred and Amorita (Schiltz) Menke, was born on April 19, 1937, on the family farm near Ledyard, Iowa. She graduated from Ledyard High School with the class of 1955.

Carol moved to Britt and while working at a local café, she met the love of her life, Holger Madson. The couple was united in marriage on January 19, 1957 at Sacred Heart Church in Ledyard. Following Holger's discharge from the Army, the couple made their home in Britt, where they raised their nine children.

Carol was a very organized homemaker and was heavily involved in the activities of her children, grandchildren, and the community of Britt. She loved supporting and attending all Britt/West Hancock sporting events, cheering for the kids, whether they were family or not.

She volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts, was a member of the Britt/WH Booster Club, the Britt Lioness, the Hancock County Relay for Life, and was a Hospice volunteer. She also enjoyed bowling league and playing slow-pitch softball.

For several years, Carol created summer jobs for dozens of local high school teenagers by coordinating and providing a large bean walking crew for local farmers. She was also a cook for the BrittH School System.

Her family and faith were very important to Carol. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Rosary Guild, and was the Church Historian for several years.

She will be remembered for her active life, caring soul, and a heart filled with love for everyone.

She is survived by her children Moni (Mike) Muth, Cari (Keith) Formanek, Jean (Dennis) Kiley, Chris Madson all of Britt, Connie (Joe) Keitel of Muscatine, Cathy (John) Weiland of Britt, Cindy (Mark) Wehrle of Wapello, and John (Amy) Madson of Britt; 24 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sisters Joyce Hatten, Lynn (Roman) Lynch and Shirley (Dennis) McCarthy; brother William (Barb) Menke; sisters-in-law Barb Menke and Mary Menke along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Holger in August of 1993, daughter Noreen, sister Jane Wesselman, brothers Harold Menke and Kenneth Menke, and brothers-in-law LeRoy Wesselman and Tom Hatten.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839