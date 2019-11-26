Carol Marie Welty
June 17, 1944 - November 24, 2019
Clear Lake – Carol Marie Welty, 75, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Inurnment will be at Upsala Lutheran Church Cemetery in Richwood, MN at a later date.
Visitation will take place for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Carol was born June 17, 1944, the daughter of Arthur and Hannah (Tong) Schmidt in Detroit Lakes, MN. She married Donald “Pork Chop” Welty on January 25, 1974, in Detroit Lakes. After 44 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on June 15, 2018.
Carol grew up and attended school in Detroit Lakes. She and Don owned and operated Costello Beach Resort at Cormorant Lake in Minnesota. They later moved to Clear Lake in 1981, where she eventually opened Carol's Lounge. She also held other various jobs, including cooking at Apple Valley Assisted Living and Country Meadows.
Carol was a very social lady, who was always full of humor. She enjoyed listening to music, dancing, gardening, craftwork, and cooking. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. She also liked entertaining all of her family and friends, and hosting her annual family hog roast every year.
Carol is survived by four children, Bruce Johnson–Welty of Detroit Lakes, MN, Linda (Jeff) Schlauderaff of Detroit Lakes, MN, Julie (Terry) Bilky of Mason City and Shelly Sellers of Clear Lake; a son-in-law, Roger Schermerhorn of Detroit Lakes, MN; 18 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild on the way; six siblings, Jerry Schmidt of Detroit Lakes, Edward Schmidt of Park Rapids, MN, David (Cindy) Schmidt of Buffalo, MN, Pamela (Don) Skarie of Detroit Lakes, Richard (Barb) Schmidt of Detroit Lakes and Ann (Gary) Fingalson of Richwood, MN; many nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Finn and Sandy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; a daughter, Tara Schermerhorn; granddaughter, Laura Schermerhorn; brother, Merwin “Bill” Schmidt; and a sister-in-law, Sue Schmidt.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
