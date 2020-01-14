Carol Marie Thompson

She went back to work when her kids were in school and worked in Garner, IA for Hancock County offices and finally in Algona, IA at Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Company. She was also very active in her community. She started the Home and Hearth Dinner at the Summit House Retirement Community which was a free Christmas dinner for those with no family near to celebrate the holidays with. Carol was active in St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt. Carol enjoyed international and domestic travel, including Hungary, the Czech Republic, and traveled through Slovakia. She also visited Sweden, Italy, and spent time in Alaska and Bradenton, Florida.