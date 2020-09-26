Carol M. Eilenfeldt
(1921-2020)
Carol Matteson Eilenfeldt passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at age 98. She was born on December 4, 1921 in Albert Lea, Minnesota and spent most of her life in Mason City, Iowa and Mankato, Minnesota. She graduated from Mankato High School, received her Associate of Arts degree from North Iowa Area Community College, received her Bachelor's degree in Art from Minnesota State University and her Masters degree in Art Therapy from the University of Wisconsin Superior
Carol is survived by her son Bob Eilenfeldt (Linda) of Euless, Texas, daughters Judy Holston (Van) of Burnsville, Minnesota and Kathryn Field of Eagan, Minnesota, sister Margaret Hinrichsen of Cottonwood, Arizona, brother James Matteson of Mankato, Minnesota and five grandchildren and six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Bob Eilenfeldt. Special thanks to the staff of Augustana Apple Valley Health and Rehab Center for their loving care. There will be a memorial service at a later date
Donations may be sent to Augustana Health and Rehab Center Apple Valley, Minnesota.
