Carol Lenore (Frenz) Meier
May 9, 1930 - August 10, 2019
Carol Lenore (Frenz) Meier, 89, died on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, IA.
A memorial service will be at 10:30am on August 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N 4th St, Clear Lake with Pastor Al Berge officiating. Burial will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Family will be greeting guests one hour prior to the service at Zion Lutheran Church.
Carol was born on May 9, 1930, the daughter of Hilbert and Mae (Rheigans) Frenz of rural Cerro Gordo. She attended country school until High School when she went to Clear Lake High School. A few years after High School, Carol married Gene on May 14, 1950.
Gene and Carol first lived in Clear Lake before moving to Swaledale to farm. At one point the couple even lived on and operated a dairy farm in Menaga, MN. Gene and Carol ended up back in Clear Lake for most of their retirement.
In Carol's spare time she loved to garden, cook, craft, and work several different manufacturing jobs. Carol and Gene were also members of Clear Lake's VFW. Carol also enjoyed her dogs especially the Doxies. She also was proud to be the Statue of Liberty 3 times in the Clear Lake 4th of July parade. Carol was a very active member in the community, through sharing poppies, and preparing for Memorial Day every year at the cemetery. Carol enjoyed coffee everyday with friends, often would share her baked goods with them.
Carol is survived by her children: Richard Meier of Osage, MN; Kriste (Hayes) Kuykendall of Orchard, IA. Brother: Hilbert Gene Frenz of Lake Oswego, OR. Grandchildren: Chad Hayes of Albert Lea, MN; Jennifer (Todd) Adams of Orchard, IA; Rebeka (Mike) Johnson of Osage, IA. Great-grandchildren: Taylor, Macie, Emma, Bailey, Emily, and Zoey.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Meier and parents; Hilbert and Mae (Rheigans) Frenz.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels. 101 N. 4 th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193
