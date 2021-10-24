Carol L. Patterson

April 8, 1939-October 21, 2021

MASON CITY-Carol L. Patterson, 82, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, October 25, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, Mason City with Rev. Sid Bohls officiating. Burial will follow in the Kensett Cemetery.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Sunday afternoon, October 24, from 3:00pm until 5:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to Carol's service at the church on Monday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Carol's honor to the Humane Society of North Iowa.

The daughter of LeRoy and Evadna (Olsen) Pedersen, Carol was born on April 8, 1939. She grew up alongside her siblings, Sharon and Earl.

Carol was united in marriage to Harvey Patterson and together they were blessed with five children, Dan, Deb, Todd, Bridget, and Scott. The family resided on an acreage outside of Northwood where Carol enjoyed tending to her vegetable gardens, raising bottle fed lambs, and riding horses.

For several years Carol worked at Park Hospital in Mason City as a switchboard operator before obtaining her degree as a lab technician. She then began her career at AMPI, and eventually retired from ConAgra Foods after working many years in quality control.

Carol cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and talked to her sister Sharon every day. Carol loved watching movies, walks in the park, and enjoying Mexican cuisine at Plaza Moreno or Las Palmas as a family. And many Sundays were spent enjoying Sundaes with “Grandma Scott” at her home.

Carol always stayed busy; in earlier years she enjoyed taking a ceramics class and was able to make baby shoes for each grandchild as they were born, complete with their name and weight. She also enjoyed swimming and could often be found at the pool at the YMCA. She loved all animals, and many stray cats found their forever homes with Carol over the years.

She carried a strong devotion to The Lord and was a devoted member of St. James Lutheran Church for many years. Although strong willed at times, Carol will be remembered for her loving and caring nature for friends and family alike.

She is survived by her children, Dan (Peggy) Patterson, Deb (Mark) Stratmann, and Todd (Dana) Patterson; son in law, Robert True; daughter in law, Tammy Patterson; grandchildren, Jamie (Skye), Robert (Lisa), Heather (Tony), Kristen (Brad), Danielle (Jake), Zachary (Bailey), Thomas (Shelby), Kaitlyn (Matt), Tony, Tori, Jessie and Nicole; grandson in law, who Carol loved as one of her own, Matt Nelson; many beloved great grandchildren; mother in law, Geneva Patterson; sister, Sharon (Gary) Groff; and nieces and nephews, Carol Lee, Gary Groff, Jr., Brian Pedersen, and Timothy Pedersen; her beloved friends, Val Barnes and Jane Jensen; as well as extended family and many friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Evadna Pedersen; son, Scott Patterson; daughter, Bridget True; grandsons, Dustin and Nathan Wagner; brother, Earl Pedersen; and sister in law, Dar Pedersen.

