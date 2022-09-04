 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol L. Backus

  • 0
Carol L. Backus

Carol L. Backus

October 8, 1948-August 25, 2022

VENTURA-Carol L. Backus, 73, of Ventura passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church with a reception following from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wildfire Restaurant in Ventura. Arrangements: Cataldo Funeral Home www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News