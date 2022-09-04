VENTURA-Carol L. Backus, 73, of Ventura passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church with a reception following from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wildfire Restaurant in Ventura. Arrangements: Cataldo Funeral Home www.cataldofuneralhome.com