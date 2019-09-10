{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Johnson

February 7, 1936 - September 7, 2019

Carol Johnson, 83, died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at at her home in Northwood. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 10 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood with family present from 5-7 p.m. Services will be Wednesday, September 11 at 11 a.m. at Deer Creek Lutheran Church, rural Carpenter.

She was born to Weldon and Viola Read on February 7, 1936 in Webster City. Carol graduated from Northwood High School in 1954 and married her high school sweetheart, Allan Johnson, on July 16, 1955 at Deer Creek Lutheran. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, their seven children, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com

