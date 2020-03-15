May 20, 1936-March 11, 2020
CLEAR LAKE -- Carol Joan Carlson, 83, Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.
A funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave N. Clear Lake, with Pastor Dave Peterson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA.
Burial will be held at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA.
Memorials may be given to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church or the Hawkeye Food Bank.
Carol was born May 20, 1936 in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Arthur “Buzz” and Fern E. (Stille) Carlson. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1954 and St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1957. She furthered her education at Upper Iowa University in 1982. She worked as a registered nurse for Mercy of North Iowa. She worked as a medical nurse, charge nurse and head nurse retiring in 1997.
Carol had many interest's in her world, and she treated all with the dedication she practiced with her nursing. She was a lifetime member of the Clear Lake Methodist Church, filling many volunteer roles. Carol gave generously of her time and talents, as Chairperson of NI Ladies Ducks Unlimited, President of Rural Lakettes Club, President of the UMW, volunteered at Mercy of North Iowa and Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.
In her mother's later years, Carol was dedicated to her mother's well being. While she was still at home, Carol made every day a better one, and when her mother moved to Oakwood Care, Carol visited her daily assisting with her every need.
Carol is survived by her cousins, Marlyn Carlson, Clear Lake, IA, Marian (Terry) Quinn, Iowa City, IA, Karen Riffle, MacComb, IL; many nieces and nephews; and her family of friends in Clear Lake.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428, (641)357-2193, ColonialChapels.com.
