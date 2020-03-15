May 20, 1936-March 11, 2020

CLEAR LAKE -- Carol Joan Carlson, 83, Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

A funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave N. Clear Lake, with Pastor Dave Peterson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA.

Burial will be held at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Memorials may be given to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church or the Hawkeye Food Bank.

Carol was born May 20, 1936 in Mason City, IA, the daughter of Arthur “Buzz” and Fern E. (Stille) Carlson. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1954 and St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1957. She furthered her education at Upper Iowa University in 1982. She worked as a registered nurse for Mercy of North Iowa. She worked as a medical nurse, charge nurse and head nurse retiring in 1997.