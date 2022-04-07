 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carol Jean Nichols

August 11, 1944-March 2, 2022

Carol Jean Nichols, 77, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on March 2, 2022 in New Braunfels. She was born August 11, 1944 in Clear Lake Iowa, to Carl and Evelyn (Wedoo) Lassahn. She married Larry N. Nichols on March 11, 1962.

Following Carol's passing, her husband Larry passed away on March 27, 2022, in Seguin, Texas.

She is survived by her son, Greg Nichols; daughters, Angella Easterwood (Tony), Pennie Nichols (Pamela); grandchildren, Loren Kirk, Logan Patterson, Emmy Easterwood, Ella Easterwood, Luke Easterwood, Anthony Easterwood, Lucy Woolard, and Evelyn Woolard; great grandchildren, Jackson Kirk, Jagger Kirk, Jett Kirk, Holden Medlin, Talia Woolard, and baby Patterson due August 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM.

Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com

