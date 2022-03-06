August 6, 1952- February 6, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Carol Jean Monson, 69, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN, with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Carol was born August 6, 1952, the daughter of James and Helen (Paulson) Halsne in Mason City. She married Clifford Monson on August 10, 1973, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

A graduate of Meservey-Thornton High School, Carol worked at the Barrel Drive-In and Clearview Roller Rink in Clear Lake, Marshall and Swift in Mason City and retired from the Clear Lake Community School District Food Service. She was still currently substituting for the school because she just loved seeing those kids grow from year to year.

Carol was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. She enjoyed roller skating, bowling and attending all her sons' and grandsons' racing and sporting events. The glue that held her life together was her family, which she adored and loved spending time with.

Carol is survived by her husband and “partner-in-crime”, Clifford Monson of Clear Lake; sons, Shane (Tanya) Monson of Clear Lake and Chris (Diana Mendoza) Monson of Chandler, AZ; grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Monson; siblings, Jim Halsne, Jr. of Clear Lake, Diana (Delmar) Grinkey of Manchester, IL, Thomas “Ole” Halsne of La Crosse, WI and Michael (Patricia “Trish”) Halsne of Chapin, IL; her beloved dog, Gunner; brothers-in-law, Rich Monson and Wayne (Royce) Monson; and was an Auntie to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Halsne; nephew, Brian Halsne; and parents-in-law, Curtis and Alice Monson.

