MASON CITY: Carol J. Markham, 90, of Mason City, Iowa died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Mercy One North Iowa Hospice. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the chapel at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania, Mason City, IA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Memorial may be directed to Homestead Assisted Living, 2501 W. State Street, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com