MASON CITY-Carol J. Bahnsen, 76, of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Kentucky Ridge. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. The family of Carol requests that guests dress casual. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carol Bahnsen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.