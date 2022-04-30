Carol (Dahle) Nappe

January 27, 1940-April 27, 2022

KENSETT-Carol (Dahle) Nappe passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Burial will take place at Kensett Cemetery.

Carol was born January 27, 1940 at Kensett, Iowa to Max and Edvina (Hanson) Dahle. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett and graduated from Kensett High School in 1958.

In 1958 Carol married Don Nappe and they made their home in Kensett and raised two sons, Timothy and Steven. Carol was employed by Deluxe Products in Lake Mills for 9 years and Libbey Owens Ford in Mason City for 16 years before being disabled in an auto accident in 1987.

Carol is survived by her: husband, Don; sons, Rev. Timothy (Beverly) Nappe and Steven Nappe; grandson, Matthew (Margaret) and their daughter Eleanor Rose; twin granddaughters, Jenny (Gabe) Hoover and Rachel Nappe; brother, Jimmy (Sonya) Dahle; sister-in-law, Barbara Dahle; special neighbor, cousin and friend, Virginia Ingersoll; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Those who passed before Carol are her: sister, Betty (Richard) Hedges; brothers, Luverne (Ruby) Helgeson, Donald (Evelyn) Helgeson, David Dahle, Gary (Marge) Dahle, John Dahle; many nieces, nephews and cousins; fives borthers-in-law and their wives and three sisters-in-law and their husbands on the Nappe side of the family.

Carol loved her family, friends, church, home town and will missed by all.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com