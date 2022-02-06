Carol Berdine (Kaasa) Turner
August 28, 1937-February 3, 2022
Carol Berdine (Kaasa) Turner, 84, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:30am, Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St, Hanlontown, IA, with Pastor Linda Johnson Presholt and Pastor Sid Bohls officiating.
Family suggests that memorials be directed towards the Humane Society of North Iowa, Mason City.
Carol was born on August 28, 1937, the daughter of Thomas and Theresa (Olsen) Kaasa, of Hanlontown, IA. She was baptized and confirmed in the Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown. In her younger years, Carol enjoyed playing basketball. In the summer she worked at the Kaasa Grocery Store, and the Hanlontown Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She graduated from Hanlontown High School's Class of 1956. Carol attended Luther College for two years, receiving her teaching certificate. She taught first grade in Ringsted and then Kanawha, eventually settling in Sheffield. Carol experienced living in Pennsylvania, and Kansas (from where she developed her love for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals). Later on she returned back to Mason City, where she worked at Sears and the First Citizens Bank. Carol was eventually able to retire from Sears.
Bowling was something that Carol enjoyed to do in her free time, she was in bowling leagues at the Rose Bowl Alley. Throughout the years pets were a great companion for Carol, having dogs and cats that she loved. She was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Mason City. Carol loved spending time with her brothers.
Those left to cherish memories of Carol are her brother, Bruce (LaVonne) Kaasa; sister-in-law, JoAnne Kaasa; nieces and nephews, Kai Kaasa, Tim (Alice) Kaasa, Julie (Keith) Pitzen, Joel Kaasa, Doy (Chad) Gilbert, and Jennifer (William) Heller; and feline friend, George.
Preceding Carol in death are her parents; brothers, Harris and Merwyn “Bud” Kaasa; sister-in-law, Haldis Kaasa.
