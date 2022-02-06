Carol Berdine (Kaasa) Turner

Carol was born on August 28, 1937, the daughter of Thomas and Theresa (Olsen) Kaasa, of Hanlontown, IA. She was baptized and confirmed in the Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown. In her younger years, Carol enjoyed playing basketball. In the summer she worked at the Kaasa Grocery Store, and the Hanlontown Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She graduated from Hanlontown High School's Class of 1956. Carol attended Luther College for two years, receiving her teaching certificate. She taught first grade in Ringsted and then Kanawha, eventually settling in Sheffield. Carol experienced living in Pennsylvania, and Kansas (from where she developed her love for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Royals). Later on she returned back to Mason City, where she worked at Sears and the First Citizens Bank. Carol was eventually able to retire from Sears.