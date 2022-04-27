Carol Ann Neal

June 4, 1941-April 22, 2022

WAUKEE-Carol Ann Neal, 80, of Waukee, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. She had several family members by her side. Services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, April 29, 2022, at Westover Funeral Home.

Carol Koehler was born June 4, 1941, in Northwood, Iowa. She was the oldest daughter of Anne and Allan Hanna. She went to school in Northwood and married Jon James Neal September 11, 1960, in Des Moines.

Jon and Carol spent much of their married life in or around Granger, Iowa, raising their two children Mike and Susie there.

She had many jobs in her working life, but her most beloved were her jobs for Woodward-Granger Schools, working for Jon, and her most recent jobs at Earl May Garden Center and HyVee. She enjoyed the people she worked with and the fun she had doing what she loved.

She was a fun-loving, outspoken, strong woman who enjoyed many things including flowers and gardening, puzzles, trivia and other games, a cold glass of wine, shopping with Susie and the girls, her pets, traveling, cooking, and watching her grandchildrens' many activities through the years.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Susie (Jim) Nicholson of Urbandale; daughter in law, Teresa Neal of Woodward; six grandchildren: Samantha, Piper and Paige Nicholson, Matt (Sabrina) Neal, Alison (Grant) Henry, and Paul Neal; five great grandchildren: Blake and Michael Neal, Evelyn, Margot, and Griffin Henry. One brother, Paul (Jeanette) Hanna of Ankeny.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jon, her son Michael, her sister Pat, and her brother John.

Garden flowers for her grandchildren to plant as a memorial or to the family for a bench memorial.