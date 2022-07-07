Carol Ann Jass

August 13, 1939-July 3, 2022

MASON CITY-Carol Ann Jass, 82, of Ankeny, IA and formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the MercyOne Hospice House, Johnston, IA. Memorial services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Wesley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Brent Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM Friday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MercyOne Hospice, 5820 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131 or to her church, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA 50401 for building improvements, where Carol and Dick were the caretakers for 17 years in retirement.

Carol Ann Humphrey was born August 13, 1939, in rural Hancock country to John and Helen (Seglem) Humphrey. She attended Garner Public Schools and graduated in 1957. She married Richard Allen Jass July 17, 1960, in Garner. They moved to Hampton in 1965, Blue Earth, MN in 1984, Mason City in 1986, and Ankeny in 2021.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women Choir, volunteered with hospice, (Hospice volunteer of the Year 1987), PEO Chapter KX, and Reach to Recovery.

Carol's work history included, ASCS, Garner, 1957-1960, Hampton Community School, 1969-1979, Franklin County Treasurer, 1979-1981, First National Bank, Hampton, 1981-1984.

Carol was truly an amazing woman. Family, friends and faith were most important to her. She was selfless, always helping others, one who loved unconditionally. Her words were wise, kindness was her rule. She was the epitome of grace, love, joy and compassion. She opened her door and welcomed all warmly. She loved making pancakes for her grandkids, having coffee with friends, collecting angels, watching ice skating and soap operas. She touched us all and will be deeply missed.

Carol is survived by her husband, Richard; their two children, David Allen Jass (Margaret) Ankeny, IA and Patricia Ann Jass Roth (Greg) Pleasant Hill, IA; four grandchildren, Jami Ann Menke (James) Klemme, IA, Tara Rose Friest (Paul) Ankeny, IA, Kyle Matthew Thompson (Meagan) West Des Moines, IA and Jacob Allen Jass (Laura) Ankeny, IA; five great-grandchildren, Mason Allen Friest, Logan Allen Friest, Gracelyn Ann Menke, Leon Allen Jass, and Everett James Menke; siblings, Verneil Quintus of Garner, John W. (Linda) Humphrey of Centerville, Linda Gilbert of Fulton, IL and Dudley Humphrey of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Humphrey; a sister, Reta Schaefer; and brothers-in-law, Robert Dodd, Gerald Quintus, Eugene Schaefer and Gary Gilbert.

“Trust me in your times of trouble, so I can rescue you and you will give Me the glory.” (Psalm 50:15)

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.