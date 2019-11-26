Carol Ann Barlow
December 1, 1941 - November 20, 2019
Carol Ann Barlow, 77, of Bettendorf, Iowa, formerly of Mason City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with the devotion of her loving family. She had a positive and caring nature, and her happiest times were spent with family. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Carol's name may be made to the Genesis Foundation in care of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, where she received excellent care. Carol was born in 1941 to Anthony “Tony” and Martha Grandgenett in Algona, Iowa. She graduated in 1959 from St. Cecelia's Academy in Algona, Iowa. Following graduation, she moved to Mason City, Iowa. She married the love of her life, Jerry Barlow, on November 7, 1964. He preceded her in death on August 16, 1992. Carol lived in Mason City for 55 years. She spent most of her working career at McGladrey's in Mason City, retiring as office manager. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and supporting their achievements, big or small. She lived the last four years of her life in Bettendorf due to health issues, living within walking distance of those she loved most. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, working in the yard, attending her grandchildren's many games and concerts, shopping, and taking trips to Florida to see her sister, Mary Lou. She was always ready to laugh and have fun, even as she coped with advanced pulmonary disease in the last five years of her life. Carol is survived by her son Ross (Linda) Barlow; grandchildren Reid, Lauren, and Nathan; sister Mary Lou Crawford (Ralph), brother Jim Grandgenett (Joyce), sisters-in-law Joan Grandgenett, Marilyn Grandgenett, Shirley Grandgenett, Donna Grandgenett, Evelyn Grandgenett, Sharon Taylor, and Louise Barlow, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings Larry Grandgenett, Leroy Grandgenett, Harold Grandgenett, Richard Grandgenett, Adeane Hejlik and her husband Cletus, and Paul Grandgenett. Online condolences may be made to Carol's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com
