January 31, 2023

GARNER-Carol A. Pueggel, 91, of Garner passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church east of Garner with Pastor Mark Lund officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church. www.cataldofunerahome.com