Carmen Yvonne Dedor

May 10, 1930-June 9, 2022

MASON CITY-Carmen Yvonne Dedor, 92, of Mason City, IA passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 North Delaware, Mason City, with Pastor Sean Smith officiating. Interment will be held at 2 PM Friday at the St. John Lutheran Spring Fountain Cemetery, 1425 Usher Ave., Sumner, Iowa. A reception will be held at the St. John Lutheran Church Spring Fountain 1490 Tahoe Ave. following the committal service. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Memorials maybe directed to the Sunbeam Christian Child Care or the North Iowa Christian School. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Carmen Yvonne Dedor was born May 10, 1930, in rural Sumner, Iowa, to Erwin and Anna (Judisch) Schwake. She was baptized on Ascension Day, May 29, 1930, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Spring Fountain (rural Sumner). She attended St. John's Lutheran School and was confirmed April 18, 1943. She graduated as the class Salutatorian from Sumner High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Ernest Dedor on September 2, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church. To this union four children were born: Brenda, Rhonda, Randall and Spencer.

Carmen served the Lord with gladness throughout her life. She raised her family in the Christian faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sumner, and served the church as organist, Sunday School teacher, catechism teacher, and in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. After Ernest's death in 2003, she moved to Mason City and was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernest Dedor, and brother Ralph Schwake.

She is survived by her children: Brenda (Bruce) Boyce, Rhonda Dedor, Randall (Kathleen) Dedor and Spencer (Jennifer) Dedor; grandchildren Rachel Williams, Tracie Dedor, Valerie Illing, Richard Dedor and Kenneth Dedor; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law Judith Schwake; brother Harlan Schwake and many nieces and nephews.

Oh how blest are they whose toils have ended; who through death have unto God ascended.

