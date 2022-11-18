Carlton Dean Korn

October 22, 1925-November 15, 2022

WOODBURY,MN-Carlton Dean Korn of Woodbury, MN, formerly Mason City, IA and Stillwater, MN, died November 15, 2022, at age 97. Carlton donated his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Currently, per his wishes, there are no plans for a memorial service.

Carlton was born October 22, 1925, in Stanley, Wisconsin, the son of Fred and Olga Korn. He served in the Army Air Corp 3rd Photo Reconnaissance Squadron in Guam throughout World War II. Having enlisted before graduating from Stanley High School, he earned his degree upon returning from military service.

He went on to graduate from Drake University's Pharmacy School in Des Moines, Iowa and to become a licensed pharmacist. While attending college, he married Marian L. Anderson on July 15, 1949, in Charles City, Iowa. Following a short stint in retail pharmacy, he went to work for the Park Hospital and Clinic

Pharmacy where he became its manager. This pharmacy become part of the North Iowa Medical Center where he finished his pharmacy career in his mid-60s.

Throughout his life he took on new challenges, developed new skills, and applied his talents in his vocation, avocations, and recreational pursuits.

He became a lifeguard at his hometown lake in Stanley. In time, this led to more

lifeguarding, teaching swimming, and swimming thousands of laps in pools purely for exercise throughout his life.

For the new family house started on Plymouth Road in Mason City in the early 1960s.

Carlton spent just over a decade completing it. In the process he learned woodworking,

brick work, concrete work, and the cut-limestone wall construction needed to finish the house.

Following the home's completion, he took his woodworking to the next level as he

became an expert furniture maker and antique furniture restorer. Eventually, taking on wood carving, he mastered sculpting wood, producing many an artistic carving

cherished yet by his family and others yet today.

Gardening began with the new house on Plymouth Road in the 1960s. He and Marian

became and remained avid gardeners for the next five decades. They were doing

organic gardening from the start. But in addition to his work at work and work at home, he took time to play as well.

Initially, recreation consisted of swimming in the rock quarries of Mason City where

Carlton taught his three children to swim. He went on to learn canoeing, beginning on

the rivers, swamps, and lakes of North Iowa. That led to trips going down Wisconsin

rivers and a multitude of trips to the Boundary Waters in Northern Minnesota.

Becoming a certified scuba diver in Iowa led to decades of diving around the world –

from the Caribbean to the Red Sea to the Great Barrier Reef and the Islands around

Indonesia with both his family members and regular diving companions.

Somewhere along the way he became an avid biker. Riding the county roads around

Mason City and going on night rides in town. He continued to pursue biking when he and Marian moved to Stillwater, MN. Getting a little wobbly in his 90s, he switched to a three-wheel bike.

At 65, his son took him downhill skiing for the first time – starting on Vail Mountain in

Colorado. This led to two decades of family ski trips throughout the West with his son's

family, including a grandson.

Having been an avid reader of the classics, history, and explorers, he later came to

diligently study the Bible after receiving Christ on a trip to Israel. This led to a Biblical exploration trip to Egypt and Ethiopia, where he (unwisely) swam across a portion of the Blue Nile River at its source in Bahir Dar as it flows out of Lake Tana.

Carlton and his wife Marian moved from their long-established residence in Mason City, IA to Stillwater, MN in 2009. From there they moved to Croixdale in Bayport, MN for assisted living. Carlton received his final loving care throughout 2022 at the Woodbury Health Care Center in Woodbury, MN. In his 97 years, never complacent and continually learning, Carlton lived a full life on this earth before going to be with the Lord.

Carlton is survived by daughters Jacque Korn of Oak Park Heights, MN, Cherie (Bill) Rye of Mason City, Iowa, son Kim (Ann) Korn, Woodbury, MN; grandchildren Michael (Dawn) Rye of Rockfalls, IA; Carl (Janet) Rye of Northwood, IA; Alex (Natalie) Korn of

Minneapolis, MN; great grandchildren Abigail, Samantha, and Claire Rye of Rockfalls, IA and Sophie and Maggie Rye of Northwood, IA.