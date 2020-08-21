× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carleen (Granskou) Grandon

(1933-2020)

Carleen M. Grandon left this Earth as she did most occasions – with grace and an indelible impression on the many who knew and met her. She passed quietly on August 17th in her Meth-Wick Community at age 87. She remains in our memories as a grand person, a woman of substance, who will be dearly missed.

Carleen began her life in the small town of Joice, Iowa, followed by college and love in Iowa City, and ending in the city she loved, Cedar Rapids. Throughout her life, she cherished the company of friends and family and all the conversation, food, laughter, and occasional chaos that went with it. She loved a good argument and excelled in witty repartee. Carleen's unique charisma, equal parts Iowa sensibility and cosmopolitan style, set her apart. She was rarified with a genuine interest in people (and pets) and the lives they lead.

Carleen had a lifetime love of literature; she read everything. Sitting on a beach with toes in the sand and a good read was a perfect day. She never stopped learning and shared her knowledge as an instructor of nursing and literature. She enjoyed music, especially through opera, the piano, and singing with choirs and family in her baritone voice. She masterminded a myriad of social events just for the joy of bringing others together.