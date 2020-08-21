Carleen (Granskou) Grandon
(1933-2020)
Carleen M. Grandon left this Earth as she did most occasions – with grace and an indelible impression on the many who knew and met her. She passed quietly on August 17th in her Meth-Wick Community at age 87. She remains in our memories as a grand person, a woman of substance, who will be dearly missed.
Carleen began her life in the small town of Joice, Iowa, followed by college and love in Iowa City, and ending in the city she loved, Cedar Rapids. Throughout her life, she cherished the company of friends and family and all the conversation, food, laughter, and occasional chaos that went with it. She loved a good argument and excelled in witty repartee. Carleen's unique charisma, equal parts Iowa sensibility and cosmopolitan style, set her apart. She was rarified with a genuine interest in people (and pets) and the lives they lead.
Carleen had a lifetime love of literature; she read everything. Sitting on a beach with toes in the sand and a good read was a perfect day. She never stopped learning and shared her knowledge as an instructor of nursing and literature. She enjoyed music, especially through opera, the piano, and singing with choirs and family in her baritone voice. She masterminded a myriad of social events just for the joy of bringing others together.
To all who know her, Carleen is remembered as a philanthropist and patron. She put desire into action through the Carleen and Eugene Grandon Charitable Foundation and support for the Cedar Rapids Opera and Threatre Cedar Rapids. She was a long-time member of the Cedar Rapids Country Club and former board member of the Hall Foundation.
Carleen is fondly remembered by four generations: sister Ellen Lou Anderson (Clear Lake); nieces Laurie Brue (Joice) and husband Gary, Rachel Anderson (Clear Lake), Roberta Howie (Garner), and Jennifer Tatum (Mason City); grand nieces and nephews Carlie Brue (Portland, OR), Peter Brue (St. Louis, MO), Aaron Sorensen (Northbrook, IL), Isaac Sorensen (Lakeville, MN), Jake Sorensen (Clear Lake), Amanda Burton (Perth, AU), Alex Howie (Minneapolis), Zach Tatum (Omaha), and Cole Tatum (Mason City); and numerous great-grand nieces and nephews, including extended family members. She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Eugene Grandon; father Carl Granskou, mother Mandy, and brother Layne; and special friend the Honorable Edward (Nick) McManus.
A private service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium.
Carleen wishes that any memorial be a donation to your favorite charity. The family wishes that you raise a toast to Carleen at your next gathering.
