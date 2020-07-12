× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carla L. Plagge

(1934 - 2020)

Sheffield — Carla Lee Plagge, age 86, of Sheffield, died July 9, 2020 at Mercy One in Mason City.

A private family service for Carla will be held at the First Grace Church of Sheffield, July 13, with Pastor Ben Hartwig of Calvary Baptist Church in Greene, presiding. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Friends are welcome to join the family at the cemetery approximately 1:45 pm

Carla Lee (Zimmerman) Plagge was born on January 11, 1934 in Hampton, Iowa to Dorothea Lillie and (David) Carl Zimmerman.

Carla grew up in Sheffield. She graduated from Sheffield High School and married the love of her life, Dallas Frederick Plagge on November 11, 1951.

Carla was a graduate of the Patricia Stevens Modeling Academy and attended the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was a member of the National Association of Professional Women, the Chicago Dance Masters and the local Tri-S Club. She had her own dance school, the “Carla Lee Dance Studio” in Mason City for over 20 years.