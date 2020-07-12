Carla L. Plagge
(1934 - 2020)
Sheffield — Carla Lee Plagge, age 86, of Sheffield, died July 9, 2020 at Mercy One in Mason City.
A private family service for Carla will be held at the First Grace Church of Sheffield, July 13, with Pastor Ben Hartwig of Calvary Baptist Church in Greene, presiding. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. Friends are welcome to join the family at the cemetery approximately 1:45 pm
Carla Lee (Zimmerman) Plagge was born on January 11, 1934 in Hampton, Iowa to Dorothea Lillie and (David) Carl Zimmerman.
Carla grew up in Sheffield. She graduated from Sheffield High School and married the love of her life, Dallas Frederick Plagge on November 11, 1951.
Carla was a graduate of the Patricia Stevens Modeling Academy and attended the MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was a member of the National Association of Professional Women, the Chicago Dance Masters and the local Tri-S Club. She had her own dance school, the “Carla Lee Dance Studio” in Mason City for over 20 years.
Carla was a member of the First Baptist church of Sheffield all of her life. She sang in the choir and directed the “First Baptist Singers” along with the children's choir. She delighted in teaching Sunday school, creating countless skits and directing the songs for Vacation Bible School.
Carla Lee Plagge, leaves to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, a daughter, Gigi Gay (Plagge) Bohach & her husband, Kevin; and two sons: Lance Prescott Plagge & his wife Julie; Lon Parrish Plagge & his wife Lisa; 10 grandchildren: Jill, Jennifer, Jared, Tyler, Austin, Davison, Micaiah, Nathaniel, Payton, Logan and 11 great-grandchildren: Brianna, Brooke, Owen, Blake, Levi, Sawyer, Aubrey, Ava, Ashton, Eli and baby Phelps. She will be deeply missed by her brother, Larry Zimmerman of Mason City, brother-in-law, Merlin Plagge of Sheffield, sister-in-law, Elaine Plagge of Latimer and many nieces and nephews. Her very special roommate, Phyllis Armstrong, many caregivers and friends at the Sheffield Care Center will also grieve her loss.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 61 years, Dallas Plagge; beloved grandson, McClain Bohach, her parents, Dorothy & Carl Zimmerman; her brother, David Zimmerman; her sister-in-law, Linda Zimmerman; her in-laws, Frieda & George Plagge, Grace Plagge; her brother/sister in-laws, Martin & Elvera Logan, Shirley Plagge, Dean Plagge, Maynard & Karen Plagge and Larry Plagge.
Retz Funeral Home in Sheffield is in charge of arrangements. 641-892-4241, www.retzfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.