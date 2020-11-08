Carla Jeanne Kohler

December 5, 1956-April 12, 2020

NORA SPRINGS-Carla Jeanne Kohler, 63, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be held Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 4 until 6 PM at the Major Erickson Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at The Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church, following the Covid-19 practices set forth by the church, with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Inurnment will follow in Park Cemetery, Nora Springs. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Carla was born December 5, 1956 in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of John and Barbara (Freudenberg) Repp. Carla attended and graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1975. On September 9, 1978 she was united in marriage to John Kohler. To this union three boys were born.