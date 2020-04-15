× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carla Jeanne Kohler

December 5, 1956 - April 12, 2020

NORA SPRINGS - Carla Jeanne Kohler, 63, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home. A Memorial Mass will be held at The Epiphany Parish St. Joseph Catholic Church at a later date. Inurnment will be held in Park Cemetery, Nora Springs. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Carla was born December 5, 1956 in Mason City, Iowa the daughter of John and Barbara (Freudenberg) Repp. Carla attended and graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1975. On September 9, 1978 she was united in marriage to John Kohler. To this union three boys were born.

Carla loved being outdoors. Her summers were kept busy with family activities, tending to her flowers, taking long walks and playing with the dogs. She also enjoyed relaxing boat rides up and down the Mississippi River. Carla loved being a “Grandma” and family always came first. She looked forward to following her children and grandchildren in their many activities and events. She was a people person and loved the company of her many friends.