Carl Lee Ades

October 4, 1943-May 14, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Carl Lee Ades of Clear Lake, Iowa, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022, near Lake Mills, Iowa.

A time to gather with friends and family (visitation) will be held Friday, May 20th from 5:30-8:00 pm at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 Hwy 18 West, Clear Lake, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 21st at 10:00am at the Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 Hwy 18 West, Clear Lake, Iowa with Reverend Drew Rietjens officiating. A one-hour gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service.

Carl and his wife Wilma were married, on August 29, 1964, in Webster City, Iowa. To this union, 4 children were born. Son, Jerry (Sheila) Ades, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and 3 grandsons; Carter, Dylan, and Brock. Daughter, Beth (Mike) Hanson, Lake Mills, Iowa, 2 grandchildren; T.J (Bethany Gentz), and Hannah (Carter Krichau). Son, the late Michael Ades (Jami), Garner, Iowa, 3 granddaughters; Sydney, Sadhna (Jaydon Launstien), Samara (Kaleb Phelps), and Great-Grandchildren Saphira Fitzgerald & Zoelynn Ades, twins Wade & Walker Launstein, baby Phelps to be born October. Son, Mark (Molly) Ades, and beloved grandbeagle Maxine, Primghar, Iowa. Brother and sister-in-law, Art (Carol) Ades of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Inlaws Keith McCollough, Don (Donna) McCollough of Webster City, Iowa, Jan Burnett of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Kathy (Randy) Guhl of Green Cove Springs, Florida, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He had many special lifelong friends and those who hold him, dear, to their hearts. He will be missed by all of his morning coffee buddies who will carry on his memory.

Carl was a teacher and coach for ten years prior to becoming an Iowa State Trooper from 1975-1998. He served as a trooper following his brothers Richard and Arthur Ades. During this time he refereed, officiated, and umpired many sports at many schools around the North Iowa area for several decades. He also was a Hunter Education instructor for 40 years. Carl was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just enjoying nature. Carl's greatest joy was following all of his grandchildren's activities and time with family.

Carl was preceded in death by wife Wilma, son Mike, parents Roy and Florence Ades, siblings Marion, Richard, Velma and Robert and spouses. Several brothers-in-laws and sister-in-laws and aunts and uncles.