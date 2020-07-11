× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carl L. Schneider

(1927-2020)

Carl L. Schneider, 93, of Manly, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Manly Specialty Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be held following the service at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Guard.

Visitation will be held 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

A live stream of the services will be offered on our Facebook page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

Memorial contributions may be directed to family and a charity will be selected at a later date.

Carl was born February 15, 1927, son of Louis and Mary (Dankbar) Schneider in Garner, Iowa. The family moved to Swaledale shortly after Carl's birth and lived there for two years. They moved to Manly in 1929. Carl attended Danville #5 Country School seven years, and then attended Sacred Heart School in Manly. Carl left school to work on the family farm.