Carl L. Schneider
(1927-2020)
Carl L. Schneider, 93, of Manly, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Manly Specialty Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be held following the service at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Guard.
Visitation will be held 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.
A live stream of the services will be offered on our Facebook page, Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.
Memorial contributions may be directed to family and a charity will be selected at a later date.
Carl was born February 15, 1927, son of Louis and Mary (Dankbar) Schneider in Garner, Iowa. The family moved to Swaledale shortly after Carl's birth and lived there for two years. They moved to Manly in 1929. Carl attended Danville #5 Country School seven years, and then attended Sacred Heart School in Manly. Carl left school to work on the family farm.
At nineteen he enlisted into the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. He served for eighteen months mostly in Seoul, Korea. Carl attained T4 rank equivalent to SGT. He was an automotive mechanic during the service and a part of the first small U.N. delegations to Pyong Yang. He was honorably discharged in Seattle W.A. in 1948.
Carl was united in marriage to Gay Wells on October 24, 1953 and to this union three children were born.
Carl farmed west of Manly for many years, raising turkeys, hogs, and corn.
Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. As a lifelong community member, he had many friends and acquaintances. He liked riding his bicycle and later rode a three wheeler. He enjoyed surfing the internet, researching many topics. Carl was blessed to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.in 2009.
Carl is survived by his three children, Carol (Dudley) Forbus, Pauline (William) Berzins and John (Amy) Schneider; six grandchildren, Joseph (Brandy) Forbus, Jeffrey Forbus, Lindsey (James) Calcote, Taylor Berzins, Cathryn Schneider and Joel Schneider; four great grandchildren, Daxton, Parker, Hudson and Jenna; one sister, Catherine Weir; two sisters in-law, Darlene Schneider and Elsie Wells; brother in-law, Thomas Wells.
He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Mary Scheider; wife, Gay Schneider; two brothers, Cletus Schneider and Clem Schneider; two sisters, Corrinne Brody and Colleen Schneider.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com
