Carl J. Anderson
April 16, 1973-June 2, 2022
Carl J. Anderson, 49 of Forest City, died early Thursday morning June 2, 2022 at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held from 3:00 to 5:30 on June 12, 2022 at the senior center, 125 N. 7th St, in Forest City, Iowa 50436.
Carl John Anderson was born April 16, 1973 at the Forest City, Iowa Hospital to Richard and Mardelle (Bakkum) Anderson. He graduated from Forest City Community High School. He enjoyed many types of art to include but not limited to painting and drawing, also enjoyed music and played several instruments like the piano, guitar, harmonica and several others. He liked to tell jokes and laugh. Growing up he did a variety of jobs from construction, cooking, to movers. In recent years his health had deteriorated and had to be in a care facility.
Carl was preceded in death by his father Richard, Brother Kenny, grand parents, Thona and Reuben Anderson, uncles, Leonard Lawson, Frank Lawson, Howard Johnson, and Martin Lawson, aunts Hellen Anderson, Norma Webb, and Rowen Tumor.
He is survived by his mother Cecilia Mardelle Bakkum, Brother Allan Anderson, grandmother Stella Madson, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.