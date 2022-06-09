Carl J. Anderson

Carl John Anderson was born April 16, 1973 at the Forest City, Iowa Hospital to Richard and Mardelle (Bakkum) Anderson. He graduated from Forest City Community High School. He enjoyed many types of art to include but not limited to painting and drawing, also enjoyed music and played several instruments like the piano, guitar, harmonica and several others. He liked to tell jokes and laugh. Growing up he did a variety of jobs from construction, cooking, to movers. In recent years his health had deteriorated and had to be in a care facility.