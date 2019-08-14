Carl Heginger, Jr
August 30, 1939 - August 10, 2019
KLEMME, IA - Carl Heginger, Jr, 79, a long time resident of Klemme, IA, died, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Care Facility, Mason City, IA, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 1 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019, Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme, IA. The Reverend David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home 528, East Main St., Klemme, and will continue from noon until 1 PM at the church Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the family or the donor's choice.
Carl Heginger was born August 30, 1939, one of 11 children at his parents' Carl, Sr. and Etta (Harms) Heginger's rural home southeast of Klemme in Hancock County. He attended rural Hancock County Country Schools through the 8th grade before going to work to help support his family.
Carl was employed for a number of years at the Nebraska Food Packaging Plant, where he worked in the packaging of dry milk. He later commenced a career of dedicated employment of 32 years at Winnebago Industries in Forest City.
Carl met his future wife and life partner of more than 57 years, Darlene Gelder, while he was dining where she was a waitress at the Tip Top Cafe. The two were later married on June 8, 1962, at the Christian Reformed Church in Britt, IA. Following their marriage the couple made their home for most of the remainder of their lives in Klemme, where they were blessed with 6 children: Allan, Barbara, Carla, Dawn, Emily, and Fay.
Family was the most important aspect of his life. Whether it was his meticulous and dedicated employment which provided for their necessities and wants, or time spent nurturing them and supporting them in all of their life endeavors, Carl, was a family centered man all his life. He loved times spent with Darlene and relished being in the presence of his grand and great grandkids both biological and the many that he and Darlene "adopted" into the family at the "Heginger Hotel" in Klemme. Carl and Darlene enjoyed traveling the highways and bi-ways of life and had been to many places with many of those destinations including side treks to visit family members. Some of their get-a-ways included trips to Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado, Wyoming, and on a trip to Las Vegas, among them. They visited enjoyed places such as walking in the Atlantic Ocean, checking out the Grand Ole Opera, They had also been to many different regional events as well such as Tulip Fest and Cranberry Fest. Carl was always up for that next adventure no matter what it might be. Even in the last few weeks of his life he was able to attend the bus races at the Hancock County Fair, go fishing at Clear Lake, make an outing to Big Blue in Mason City, make it out for a meal or two and just live life almost to his last few hours. His family created many wonderful memories for him to carry forward on his journey to everlasting life and for each of them and Darlene to reflect upon as they explore the next chapters of their lives without him. He will definitely be their guardian angel.
Carl's favorite past times were many and included attending Gelder family reunions, an occasional trip to a casino for some fun on the slots, teaching his family to fish, raising a garden, tinkering and teaching his children and grandkids how things work and how to fix them, an outing to an area Bingo venue, and so many other filled his time. He loved to cruise and the adrenaline rush that came when riding on his Harley Sportster that he proudly and meticulously maintained. Both he and Darlene enjoyed music and listening to their favorite radio station KIOW, nearly 24/7 it was on in their home. They loved to dance and just be with family and friends. Carl also enjoyed times spent watching WWE Wrestling, Lawrence Welk, Old Westerns, Wheel of Fortune, Mama's Family, and the classics church as Andy Griffith and Mash. Carl and Darlene were a team for many years as the grounds and building maintenance tandem at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church in Klemme where the also were ushers for various happenings.
Those who had the privilege of knowing Carl will recall his bountiful love for Darlene, his children and their families, his love for his siblings, and enjoyment of friends both lifetime ones and the ones that were acquaintances as he truly never met a stranger. All will reflect upon his respect for others, his great wit and humor, for being a bit of a jokester, for his warm laughter and friendly demeanor. Carl had a passion for all life had to offer and lived it til the end.
Carl is survived by his wife, Darlene Heginger, Good Shepherd Care Center; children: son, Allan (Donna) Heginger, Mason City, IA; and his five daughters, Barbara (Charlie) Bogan, Goodell, IA, Carla (Michael) Liska, Duncan, IA, Dawn (Devery) Perkins, Britt, IA, Emily (Edward) Dallman, Britt, IA, and Fay (Travis) McChesney, Mason City, IA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also sister, Sharon Reysack, Clear Lake, IA, and brothers, Tony Heginger and Rick (Georgena) Heginger all of Klemme, IA, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Etta; brothers: Duane, Bill, Lyle, and LuVerne; sisters: Edna VanGerpen, Lois Ward, and Zelda Scott; granddaughters, Alyssa Heginger and Neriah Bogan; daughter-in-law, Shawna Heginger; sister-in-laws, Minda and Liz Heginger; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Scott, Echo Reysack, and Roger Ward.
Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.