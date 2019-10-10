Candy Prather
May 13, 1956 - October 7, 2019
Mason City - Candy Prather, 63, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on October 7th, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Saturday (October 12, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City with Reverend Kenneth Gehling. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00pm on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel and will continue one hour prior to services.
In honor of Candy, memorials may be directed in care of her family.
You have free articles remaining.
Candy was born May 13, 1956 to Gladys and Merlin in Mitchell, Iowa. She graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, California in 1974. On June 19, 1976, she married Mike Prather, they were blessed with two wonderful children, Jessica and Brandon.
Candy had the biggest heart and never turned anyone in need away. She had many friends that will greatly miss her. Her greatest joy were her grandbabies. She never missed an opportunity to spoil or show off pictures of her babies. She was a collector of many things, especially angels, to remind her of her Mom and elephants to remind her of her son. Candy was known for her green thumb. She loved to grow orchids, hibiscus, and succulents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her father, Merlin (Jackie) Graves; her husband, Mike Prather; her daughter, Jessica (Mitch) Wayne; granddaughters Shayla McChesney, Maddison McChesney and MaKenna Wayne; great grandchildren, Elias and Noelle Hall; her brothers, Stuart (Janet) Bombella, Steve (Anne) Bombella, Tony (Mariah) Bombella, Chuck (Bea) Graves, and Mike Graves: sisters, Lisa (Joel) Hansen and Tara (Mike) Harry; sisters-in-law, Sue (Mark) Janssen and Kathy Bledsoe; nieces and nephews, Nina Trivera, Jennifer (Kurt) Walker, Amy (Derek) Pike, John Janssen, Nicholas Query, Billie Sue Query (Richard), Libbie Gordon, Cameron Brunstein, Nico Bombella, Devan Bombella, Steven (Toni) Graves, Brandon (Kristian) Graves, Jennifer Harry, Sarah Harry, Adam Graves, Shawn Graves, Kyle Graves, John Congrove, Angie Congrove, Mellissa Congrave Sohn, and Cassie Delgado and many great nieces and nephews that she treasured dearly.
Candy was welcomed by her in-laws, Jack and Bonnie Prather, step-father, Phil Bombella, brothers-in law, Steve Bledsoe and Howard Prather. She was reunited with one of her dearest friends and sister-in-law Jane Query. She was embraced in the loving arms of her mother, Gladys Bombella who she missed every day since she left. Last, but far from least she was able to hold her son, Brandon Prather and make her heart whole again.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA (641)423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.