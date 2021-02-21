Candus (Candy) Rae Nichols
August 31, 1957 - February 18, 2021
LA VISTA, NE - Candus (Candy) Rae Nichols, 63, of La Vista, NE (formerly Mason City, IA) passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE.
A simple graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, IA. This will be followed by a public celebration of life at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th St. NW, Mason City, IA 50401.
Candy Nichols was born on August 31st, 1957 in Hampton, IA to John and Peggy (Pals) Nichols. On September 19th, 1996 she welcomed her biggest blessing, her daughter, Joy. Candy enjoyed spending time with her daughter, grandson, and the rest of her family.
Candy is survived by her daughter Joy Nichols, grandson Kysen Torkelson, nephew Josh (Brittany) Nichols, nephew Jeremy (Katie) Nichols, niece Jessica (Bubba) Ratfield, nephew Joel (Megan) Lauffer, nephew Jordan Nichols, niece Jeanna Nichols, sister-in-law Patti Nichols, aunt Patty, lifelong friend Frank Buss, and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.
Candy was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Clifton and Peggy (Pals) Endriss, brother Michael Nichols, aunt Wanda, and uncles Ronnie, Pete, Jerry, and Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.