Candus (Candy) Rae Nichols

August 31, 1957 - February 18, 2021

LA VISTA, NE - Candus (Candy) Rae Nichols, 63, of La Vista, NE (formerly Mason City, IA) passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18th, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE.

A simple graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield, IA. This will be followed by a public celebration of life at the Moose Lodge, 22 4th St. NW, Mason City, IA 50401.

Candy Nichols was born on August 31st, 1957 in Hampton, IA to John and Peggy (Pals) Nichols. On September 19th, 1996 she welcomed her biggest blessing, her daughter, Joy. Candy enjoyed spending time with her daughter, grandson, and the rest of her family.

Candy is survived by her daughter Joy Nichols, grandson Kysen Torkelson, nephew Josh (Brittany) Nichols, nephew Jeremy (Katie) Nichols, niece Jessica (Bubba) Ratfield, nephew Joel (Megan) Lauffer, nephew Jordan Nichols, niece Jeanna Nichols, sister-in-law Patti Nichols, aunt Patty, lifelong friend Frank Buss, and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Candy was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Clifton and Peggy (Pals) Endriss, brother Michael Nichols, aunt Wanda, and uncles Ronnie, Pete, Jerry, and Allen.