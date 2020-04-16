Candis Rae Neumann
November 9, 1950 - April 10, 2020

Candis Rae Neumann was born November 9, 1950, in Mason City, Iowa, to Richard Arthur and Harriet Myrtle Sampson Neumann. She died Friday, April 10, 2020, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 69 years. Candy grew up in Mason City and Rock Falls and was a graduate of Mason City High School. She was known to many as “Sweet Candy” because of her friendliness and gentle nature. She loved to hang out with her friends and enjoyed playing bingo. She spent time working with a variety of crafts, which were primarily made as gifts for her friends and family.

Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Her brother; Rick Neumann and wife Peggy, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Sister; Vicki Farmer, of Grand Island, Nebraska and husband Tim, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso.

