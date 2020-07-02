Candice S. Ruppert

Candice was born on April 20, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of the late Emory and Violet Weaver. She graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School Class of 1969 and Cornell College Class of 1973. She was an elementary school teacher. She taught at Oakbrook Elementary School from 1988 until she retired in 2016. In 1995, she was selected Teacher of the Year. She was head of Sunshine Committee at Oakbrook Elementary. Candice loved to ride motorcycles, especially her own, and reading books. She is known for making homemade bread. Her favorite thing of all time was spending time with her teacher friends, students and most of all her family. She loved going to her cabin in the mountains on Heaven Hill Lane.