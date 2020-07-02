Candice S. Ruppert
(1951-2020)
Candice Susan Ruppert, 69, of Summerville, wife of Troy Ruppert, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson, SC.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will be private for family only at Beaufort National Cemetery, 601 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC 29902.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Honor of Candice Ruppert at stjude.org or American Cancer Society in Honor of Candice Ruppert at cancer.org.
Candice was born on April 20, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of the late Emory and Violet Weaver. She graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School Class of 1969 and Cornell College Class of 1973. She was an elementary school teacher. She taught at Oakbrook Elementary School from 1988 until she retired in 2016. In 1995, she was selected Teacher of the Year. She was head of Sunshine Committee at Oakbrook Elementary. Candice loved to ride motorcycles, especially her own, and reading books. She is known for making homemade bread. Her favorite thing of all time was spending time with her teacher friends, students and most of all her family. She loved going to her cabin in the mountains on Heaven Hill Lane.
Survivors in addition to her husband Troy of 48 years are: two sons: Lt Col Heath Ruppert (USMC) and wife Ruthie of Virginia Beach, VA and Shane Ruppert and wife Pamela of Summerville, SC; two brothers: Egon Weaver of Ames, IA, and Troy Weaver and wife Mandy of Cartersville, GA; and additional family members.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
