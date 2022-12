Cam Adams

July 31, 1978-November 21, 2022

Cam passed from this life on November 21, 2022 in LeVeta, Colorado.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Cam spent most of his life living in Colorado. Owner of several construction businesses, he spent his off time taking advantage of Colorado outdoors.

He will be missed by his family, Dean Adams, Terri Adams, Grandma Ruth Gilbert; his dog, Hank; his girlfriend, Kristeena Smith; and friends.

Services will take place in Colorado at a later date.