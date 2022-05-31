Calvin Robert Bruggeman

April 16, 1950-May 27, 2022

KLEMME-Calvin Robert Bruggeman, 72, of Klemme, IA, died on May 27, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, IA, with family by his side following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Public funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday at the Klemme United Methodist Church. Public visitation and viewing will be from 4-7 PM, Tuesday at the Klemme United Methodist Church. There will be no viewing at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be at the Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Calvin's name may wish to consider to the Klemme United Methodist Church, North Iowa Hospice, the family, or the donor's choice. The service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:30 PM on Wednesday for those who may not be able to attend in person. Just Like the page to view.

Calvin Bruggeman, the son of Mercer and Christinia Bruggeman, was born April 16, 1950, in Blooming Prairie, MN. In 1951, he moved with his family to a farm east of Klemme. Where he attended Klemme School and graduated from Klemme High School in the class of 1968. During his high school years, he played basketball, baseball (catcher), and football (quarterback). He attended Iowa State University then enlisted in the Army Reserve and joined his father in his love of farming.

Calvin married Joan Schoenwetter on December 18, 1971, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. They were blessed with three sons; Andrew, Brian, and Brandon.

Calvin was very active in his community; he was a member of the United Methodist Church where he served on various boards. He served on the Klemme School Board, Hancock County Fair Board and Extension Council, Klemme Cooperation Grain Board, Hancock County Mutual Insurance Board, and Klemme Centennial Celebration Committee. He enjoyed working with many individuals and the relationships that were made.

Farming was truly his passion. Tilling, planting, and hoping Mother Nature would do her part in bringing in a "good" crop. You would see him regularly at Maxyield for coffee checking markets and catching up on local news.

In later years, finding him with a fishing pole was a hobby he certainly enjoyed. The time he spent with family and friends on the lake were the best, especially the trips to Gull Rock, Canada.

His family was very important to him. He was so proud of his sons and their families especially his grandkids. He looked forward to spending time with them whenever he could, picking strawberries with them, taking road trips for farm parts, and going to school activities.

He leaves after 50 years of marriage his wife Joan, son Andrew, wife Bobbi, their daughters Maddie and Charlie; son Brian, wife Lynn, their son Kaleb (Sydney); son Brandon, wife Nickie, their son Reece and daughter Kenadie. Siblings Dorothy Butler, Wayne (Jennifer) Bruggeman, Barbara (Alan) Bredlow, Norman (Angene Connin) Bruggeman. Mother-in-law Ethel Schoenwetter. Brother-in-law David Schoenwetter. His faithful companions Hope and Frosty. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mercer and Christinia Bruggeman. Father-in-law Milvern Schoenwetter. Brothers-in-law Ed Butler and Rob Schoenwetter.

Special thank you to everyone who showed their kindness, encouragement, and prayers on his cancer journey, Mercy Cancer Center of North Iowa and the Mayo Clinic. He developed a friendship that was very special.

