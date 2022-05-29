 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calvin R. Bruggeman

  • 0

Calvin R. Bruggeman

May 27, 2022

KLEMME-Calvin R. Bruggeman, 72, a lifelong resident and farmer in Klemme, IA, died, Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital, Britt, IA, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Public visitation with viewing will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4-7 PM, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Ell Township cemetery, Klemme. Funeral service will be 130 PM, Wednesday June 1, 2022, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. There will be no viewing at the church on Wednesday. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News