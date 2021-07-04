Calvin “Cal” Peter

Cal and Connie enjoyed going to sporting events and especially, they supported Melissa and Ben in their high school and college careers. They also loved to take Ben and Melissa camping in the summer after the softball season was over. Their trips had to include four things: a zoo; an amusement park; a brewery; and a major league ballpark.

Cal was a long-time member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he served on many boards and was president at one point. He had a strong faith in his savior, Jesus Christ.

Connie died of cancer on May 8, 2006. Cal knew that he couldn't function very well on his own, so he did a lot of sweet talking and married Donalyn Woeste, one of his former softball assistants and fellow teacher, on July 14, 2007.

Cal and Donalyn enjoyed traveling to Costa Rica, Nova Scotia, Alaska, touring around the United States, and they also enjoyed cruises. But their main passion was going on baseball trips. They went to all 30 Major League Baseball parks as they met other baseball enthusiasts. Cal's main team was the Minnesota Twins where he was an avid fan and faithful supporter, even during this year when they weren't doing very well. He spent many nights watching them and yelling at the T.V.